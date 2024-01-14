Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $457.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 202,359.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Miller Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 654.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 26.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

