Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$18.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.38.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

