Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of MIRM opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $309,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

