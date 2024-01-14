Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.36

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $7.87. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 74,416 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.35 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%.

In related news, EVP John Anthony Smith sold 10,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $63,013.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,518.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,220 shares of company stock worth $35,696. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mistras Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,375,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mistras Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,555 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

