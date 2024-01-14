Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $354.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $380.48 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.