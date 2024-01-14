Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

