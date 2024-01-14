Morgan Stanley (MS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MS opened at $89.70 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

