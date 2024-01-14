MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $11.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 142,382 shares during the period.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.99. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

