Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.