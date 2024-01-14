Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

