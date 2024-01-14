NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

