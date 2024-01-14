National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.38

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $10.39. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 31,134 shares trading hands.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

