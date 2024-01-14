National Bank Financial Comments on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.12 million.

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

