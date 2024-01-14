National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.63.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.36. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The business had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.08 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

