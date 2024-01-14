National Bank Financial Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of C$687.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.17 million.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.39.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$46.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.05. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exchange Income news, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. In other news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Also, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

