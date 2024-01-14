National Bankshares Cuts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$7.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KEL. TD Securities downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.67.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Activity

KEL opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

