National Bankshares Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$42.50 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.25.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$25.89 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$25.09 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.4617414 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.89%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. Also, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total transaction of C$362,408.40. 45.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

