National Bankshares Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$33.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.94.

Saputo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAP opened at C$27.01 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$25.75 and a 52-week high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.75. The stock has a market cap of C$11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0709382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.33%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,336.00. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

