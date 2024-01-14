National Bankshares Cuts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$11.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.47.

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE SGY opened at C$6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$639.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.17 and a 52 week high of C$9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.7104413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Insider Transactions at Surge Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

