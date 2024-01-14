National Bankshares Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.55.

CPG opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2706553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Insiders acquired 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $397,686 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

