National Bankshares Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.48.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

