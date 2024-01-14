National Bankshares Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.30.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE TVE opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.42. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

