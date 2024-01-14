National Bankshares Trims NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$14.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVA. ATB Capital upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.34.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.98. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.93 and a one year high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.8082645 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$58,136.00. 22.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.