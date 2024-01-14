Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.64.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
