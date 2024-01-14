Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

