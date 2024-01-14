Navient’s (NAVI) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 70,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 449,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

