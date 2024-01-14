Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

