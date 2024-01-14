Needham & Company LLC Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $120.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

