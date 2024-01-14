Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $41.60.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
