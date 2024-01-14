Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 74,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,373,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 624,387 shares of company stock worth $523,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

