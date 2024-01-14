NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NetApp by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 116,616 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

