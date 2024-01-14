Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,184 shares of company stock valued at $32,878,741. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $134.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.