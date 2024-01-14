New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Stock Price Down 16.9%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

New Commerce Split Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

About New Commerce Split Fund

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

