New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 22,953 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,953 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of PENN Entertainment worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 95.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

