New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,625 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,075,060.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 564,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,109,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares in the company, valued at $14,075,060.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,389 shares of company stock valued at $13,405,349. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.