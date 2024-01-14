New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Rayonier worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Rayonier by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYN

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

