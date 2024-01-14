New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $909.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.28 and a 12 month high of $961.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $809.58 and a 200-day moving average of $710.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $16.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

