New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cabot worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter worth approximately $31,871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2,444.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 376,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 361,373 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

