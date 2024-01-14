New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 94,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Read Our Latest Report on VVV

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.