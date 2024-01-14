New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of GameStop worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GameStop by 56.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

GME opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.50 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

