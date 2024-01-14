New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,919 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.