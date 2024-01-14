New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,010 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Western Union worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

