New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,160 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE VAC opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

