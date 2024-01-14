New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 256 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.