New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Avnet worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 100.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVT

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.