New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of LCI Industries worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LCI Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 67.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LCII. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $119.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $97.43 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.50%.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

