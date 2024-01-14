New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,720 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Avient worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

