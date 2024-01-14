New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,825 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of SLM worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SLM by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SLM by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.54 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

