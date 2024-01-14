New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Matson worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MATX opened at $113.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $117.88. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

