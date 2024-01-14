New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 729 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

