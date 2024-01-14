New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of FirstCash worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 34,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $3,518,553.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,495,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,503,888.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 34,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $3,518,553.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,495,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,503,888.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,185 shares of company stock worth $26,970,944. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

