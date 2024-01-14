NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,925 ($88.27).
NXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 ($93.69) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
NEXT Stock Up 1.3 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,430 ($107.46), for a total value of £5,058,000 ($6,447,418.74). Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
